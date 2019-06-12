Trump, Polish President expected to take questions after inking defense deal

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday to the White House, where the two leaders are expected to take questions after inking a defense agreement that will station an additional 1,000 US troops in Poland on a rotational basis.
Trump will mark the signing and Duda's visit with a rare military display: a flyover of two F-35 fighter jets above the White House that comes as Poland is taking steps to purchase new F-35s from the United States.
Senior administration officials dubbed the forthcoming agreement on US troops in Poland as a "significant announcement," but refused to delve into details of the agreement.
Polish officials said this week that the announcement is related to increasing levels of permanent troops stationed in Poland. And a US defense official said the two leaders will sign a joint political declaration with a broad-strokes military component that calls for about 1,000 additional US troops to go to Poland on a rotational basis.
There are currently around 4,000 US troops in Poland on a rotational basis.
The troop decision is aimed at boosting US-Poland military-to-military relationships and will be a boon to Poland, which has sought to bolster its deterrence of Russian aggression. Senior administration officials say the move would be in compliance with the NATO-Russia Founding Act, which guides relations between NATO and Russia.
Poland has sought to entice Trump into bolstering US commitment to the country's defense, including by appealing to the President's ego, even floating the notion of naming the base for US troops "Fort Trump."
Trump received a warm welcome in Poland in the summer of 2017, where he delivered a rousing nationalist speech before a friendly Polish audience that reflected both the US and Poland's rightward turn.
Trump's warm relationship with Duda marks a stark contrast with how most European Union leaders have approached the Polish President. European leaders have expressed concern with Poland's slide toward authoritarianism that has included the dismantling of key democratic safeguards, including encroachments by the ruling party on the judiciary and the country's free press.