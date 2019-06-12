New York Times: DOJ to request interviews with CIA officers in Barr inquiry

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department will request interviews with senior Central Intelligence Agency officers as part of Attorney General William Barr's review of the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation and surveillance surrounding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The interview plans indicate the department is focused partly on the conclusion by the US intelligence community that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the Times reports.

The Justice Department review, while not a criminal inquiry, has provoked anxiety within the CIA, former officials tell the Times. Senior agency officials question why the CIA's analytical work should be scrutinized by a federal prosecutor, according to the Times.

The interview requests have not been formally submitted, the Times reports, but US Attorney John Durham will seek the interviews. Durham is a career federal prosecutor in Connecticut who was tapped by Barr to lead the effort to examine the origin of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign.

CIA Director Gina Haspel has told senior officials that the agency will cooperate, current and former US officials tell the Times, while protecting sources and critical pieces of intelligence. The CIA and Justice Department declined to comment to the paper.

Read More