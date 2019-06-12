ACLU sues Coast Guard over alleged kidnapping and abusive treatment of Jamaican fishermen

(CNN) The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming the US Coast Guard improperly detained four Jamaican fishermen and kept them in inhumane conditions for more than a month.

The ACLU claimed in a news release that "the Coast Guard seized the fishermen and destroyed their boat by setting it on fire and riddling it with bullets," and "held the men in secret for more than a month, chaining them to the exposed decks of four different Coast Guard ships all while denying them access to shelter, basic sanitation, proper food, and medical care."

"The Coast Guard has no authority to kidnap and disappear fishermen who are trying to make a living for themselves and their families," Steven Watt, a spokesman for the ACLU, said in the release.

"The Coast Guard chained our clients to decks of its ships for over a month, exposed them to the elements, even during a hurricane, and didn't even let them tell their families that they were alive," Watt said in the statement. "These men deserve justice."

The fishermen suffer from "physical and psychological trauma" and are "financially ruined," according to the ACLU. The organization named the fisherman as Robert Dexter Weir, Patrick Wayne Ferguson, Luther Fian Patterson and David Roderick Williams.

