Indian man gets life in prison for jet hijack hoax

(CNN) An Indian businessman was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for a fake hijack threat on a domestic flight in 2017 that resulted in an emergency landing.

Birju Kishor Salla, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested and charged for posing a threat to the safety of passengers and crew on board a plane. He was also fined 50 million rupees ($720,000), which a special court ruled would be given as compensation to the crew and passengers.

The 2017 incident, on a flight from Mumbai to New Delhi, resulted in the grounding of the plane belonging to the now-defunct Jet Airways airline.

Each pilot will get compensation of 100,000 rupees out of the fine amount, while each member of the cabin crew will receive 50,000 rupees, and each passenger will be paid 25,000 rupees for the "misery" the incident caused, according to a statement released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Salla's case was the first one registered under India's new anti-hijacking act passed in 2016. The latest law has tightened previous legislation and expands the scope of the expression 'hijacking' to include threats.

Read More