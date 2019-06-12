(CNN)"Russian Doll" has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.
Natasha Lyonne, who stars in and produces the series, tweeted out the news on the official "Russian Doll" account. She plays Nadia Vulvokov, a woman who keeps reliving her 36th birthday on a maddening loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life. (Remember Harry Nilsson's "Gotta Get Up" playing over an over?)
"Did you get the news? 'Cause you're about to die. Season 2 of #RussianDoll is coming soon!" read the tweet.
The actress also appeared Tuesday with Netflix VP Originals Cindy Holland at Recode's Code Conference in Arizona to talk season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.