(CNN) "Russian Doll" has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Natasha Lyonne, who stars in and produces the series , tweeted out the news on the official "Russian Doll" account. She plays Nadia Vulvokov, a woman who keeps reliving her 36th birthday on a maddening loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life. (Remember Harry Nilsson's "Gotta Get Up" playing over an over?)

"Did you get the news? 'Cause you're about to die. Season 2 of #RussianDoll is coming soon!" read the tweet.

Did you get the news? 'Cause you're about to die. Season 2 of #RussianDoll is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/keE0gN35I8 — Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019