David Letterman has a question for President Trump

(CNN)David Letterman can't believe he had Donald Trump on as a guest more than 30 times on his former late-night talk shows, "Late Night With David Letterman" and CBS' "The Late Show With David Letterman."
The "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" host told The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast that despite all the invites and interviews, he is no longer a fan of the 45th president.
In fact, he says Trump's off his rocker.
"More than 30?" Letterman exclaimed when he was told how many times Trump had been his guest. "Wow! You're welcome, America. I think he just liked being on TV. I had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he's turned into."