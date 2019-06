David Letterman has a question for President Trump

(CNN) David Letterman can't believe he had Donald Trump on as a guest more than 30 times on his former late-night talk shows, "Late Night With David Letterman" and CBS' "The Late Show With David Letterman."

The "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" host told The Hollywood Reporter 's 'Awards Chatter' podcast that despite all the invites and interviews, he is no longer a fan of the 45th president.

In fact, he says Trump's off his rocker.