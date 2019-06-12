Cuba Gooding Jr. expected to talk to NYPD in alleged groping incident

(CNN)Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to turn himself in to the NYPD for questioning in an alleged groping incident in the next few hours, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
It will happen "sooner [rather] than later," says the source.
The Oscar winner will be questioned on a forcible touching complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman who claims he grabbed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan on Sunday.
The actor has denied the claims, telling TMZ he did nothing wrong and has evidence to prove it.