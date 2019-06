(CNN) An 11-year-old cancer survivor's heartfelt violin performance earned him a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent."

Tyler Butler-Figueroa's rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" brought audiences to their feet and earned him a spot in this season's live shows in Hollywood.

Diagnosed with leukemia at 4, he told the judges his schoolmates bullied him for his cancer, saying it was contagious and to stay away from him.