8 great items for your home from Hayneedle's massive summer sale

While it's easy to stop by your old standard stores when you're looking to refresh your home for the summer, online-only destination Hayneedle should absolutely be on your radar.

It has pretty much everything you might need to spruce up your home, including outdoor accessories, inventive lighting, and cozy rugs in all sorts of materials — and the best part is, the store is having a huge summer sale right now. Since it's hard to scroll through pages and pages of products, our team did the hard work for you, and curated a selection of our favorite products to buy right now.

The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.

Outdoor furniture is a good idea in theory, but in practice, the options can be subpar — think itchy, ugly or just ridiculously overpriced. However, the Belham Living Brighton Deep Seating 65-Inch Porch Swing Bed With Cushion ($359.72, originally $484.48; hayneedle.com) is an affordable option that has some seriously great features, such as upholstered cushions and a base of pure eucalyptus wood. It's an ideal space for your guests to lounge on a summer day.

The mark of a great dinner set is tableware that pairs well with practically any decor, and MoDRN Scandinavian 12-Piece Dinnerware Set ($60, originally $75; hayneedle.com) delivers. The minimalist stoneware set consists of dinner plates, salad plates, and rice bowls, allowing for a complete look, and the earthy colors ensure that whether you choose a classic white or darker hue, you'll find a shade that works for you. They're microwavable and dishwasher-safe, making them fairly low-maintenance for an item of this quality.

No entertainment space is complete without a bar cart, and you want to make sure that the one you select has enough space for all your favorite items and can show them off elegantly. The Belham Living Trenton Bar Cart - Espresso ($167.27, originally $272.38; hayneedle.com) is made of metal with wood shelves, way sturdier than glass, and holds nine wine stems for a stunning display. The combination of locking and unlocking casters will keep your cart from rolling away while you're mixing up those mojitos.

With the Safavieh SG511 Shag Rug (starting at $29.69; hayneedle.com), you're pretty much walking on a cloud. Since it comes in five colors and 15 sizes, you're practically certain to find one that matches your decor and fits your space. The hand-tufted rug is very affordable, using high quality polyester fibers to create a thick carpeting you can sink your feet into.

If you live in a tiny apartment and have too many shoes (guilty!), the Sarmog A763-Clear Shoe Rack ($306.99, originally $339.99; hayneedle.com) will transform your closet. While it may look like a regular dresser, it's actually a really convenient shoe rack that can hold up to 18 pairs of shoes neatly out of sight. It's made from engineered wood and comes with chrome feet and handles, giving it a modern look that makes it a statement piece.

You can feel like you're at the beach all summer, even if you're stuck in the city, with this nautical-inspired Parker Plaid Comforter Set by Tommy Hilfiger (starting at $46.91; hayneedle.com). Consisting of a pure, breathable cotton comforter and a set of shams, this is a machine-washable option in a soft gray and white pattern that gives it a calm feel. It's no wonder it boasts a 5-star rating.

If your home decor style skews more to the glamorous side, the Signature Design by Ashley Laurentia Glass Table Lamp ($68.49, originally $73.49; hayneedle.com) is for you. This stylish glass and metal option has just a smidge of color, thanks to its champagne finish, and the soft fabric of the shade gives it a subtle pop. On the Hayneedle website, 23 reviewers have given it a 5-star rating, showing that you can do elegant without going over the top.

An affordable sectional is hard to find -- until the Baxton Studio Mireille Contemporary Sectional Sofa ($691.49, originally $899; hayneedle.com), that is. It's made of foam padding and comes with two neckroll pillows, while the chrome legs add a chic look. Basically, if you want a furniture option that only looks expensive, this is it.