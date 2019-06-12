Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is louder and comes in new colors

Story highlights The all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in blue or rainbow

It's on sale for just $49.99, for a limited time

Amazon is delivering a well-deserved update to another kid-focused product. The all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com) upgrades its inside and outside while retaining the $69.99 price. Even better, it's on sale for just $49.99, leading up to its official launch on June 26.

As you might have guessed, Amazon is using the third generation Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com) as the new internals for the Kids Edition. The main change is your choice of a fun rainbow or blue finish. Both of these use a fabric material, giving them a home friendly look. And yes, you'll get great sound from the updated Kids Edition.

Along with the refreshed design and hardware, Amazon will include a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, a source of kid-friendly books, songs, skills and games to keep your child entertained. After that free year, you can keep the service for $2.99 a month.

Parents can also have piece of mind by setting time limits, blocking certain content and seeing what the device has done. If you have a thrower, Amazon offers a two-year, worry-free guarantee, so if it breaks, you can get a replacement.

Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is available for pre-order on Amazon for $20 off at $49.99. You can also bundle it with the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for just $129.68 — a savings of $40.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.