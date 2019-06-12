cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

50 5-star home products you can shop right now

Nikhita Mahtani, CNN Underscored
Wed June 12, 2019

While style is important when it comes to picking home products, functionality comes first.

Finding home items online with 5-star ratings can be tough, but trust us: They exist, and we scoured the internet to find you the best of the best.

Ahead, shop top picks from our go-to retailers such as Nordstrom, Amazon and Crate and Barrel.

The prices below reflect the listed retailers' prices on the date this article was published.

Gilded Duvet Cover ($225--$300, originally $299.99--$399.99; nordstrom.com)

Simple Wood Mirror ($199, originally $179; urbanoutfitters.com)

Marquis By Waterford Markham VASE 9" ($84.98; amazon.com)

Umbra Mini Trash Can ($5; jet.com)

Akeno Table Lamp ($69; urbanoutfitters.com)

Sheepskin Stool ($349; cb2.com)

Hide N Seek Acacia Wood Storage Shelf ($149; cb2.com)

Gia Nightstand ($499; crateandbarrel.com)

18"X30" Multi Stripe Hello Doormat - Sun Squad ($10.99, originally $10; target.com)

The Laundress Delicate Wash Laundry Detergent, 16 oz ($19; saksfifthavenue.com)

Madison Park Armelle Tufted Round Arm Seat Settee ($399.99, originally $549.99; overstock.com)

Furniture of America Galah Modern Two Tone Coffee Table, White & Black ($179.95, originally $212.45; walmart.com)

Kiera Wingback Chair ($279.99; originally $309.99; jossandmain.com)

Tramontina 4-Qt Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad Covered Casserole Pan ($73.29; walmart.com)

Tabletops Unlimited Otella Bone China 16-Piece Dinnerware Set ($89.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Belham Living Franklin Reclaimed Wood Industrial Bookcase ($240.99, originally $349.99; jet.com)

Enclume Standing 8-Tier Pot Rack ($349.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Artemis Wallpaper ($298; anthropologie.com)

Odetta Nightstand ($798; anthropologie.com)

18" x 18" Woven Rattan Basket White - Opalhouse ($34.99; target.com)

3 Slot Rustic Torched Wood Remote Control Caddy/Media Organizer, Office Supply Storage Rack ($19.99; amazon.com)

Down Comforter ($349; brooklinen.com)

Parkchester 26" Table Lamp ($102.99; jossandmain.com)

Sandy Cove Wicker Outdoor Ottoman ($232.99, originally $519; macys.com)

Alvin Desk ($107, originally $199; macys.com)

Redsmith Dining Chair ($198; anthropologie.com)

Chilewich Ombré Placemat ($16, originally $20; dillards.com)

Pastore Neutral Curtain Panel 50"x108" ($119.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Metal Coat Rack with Umbrella Holder in Dark Grey ($69.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Fringe Throw Blanket ($49.99; nordstrom.com)

Belham Living James Round Mid Century Modern Marble Side Table ($167.88, originally $249.99; jet.com)

Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Yosemite 12-Cup Coffee Percolator ($37.99; walmart.com)

MoDRN Scandinavian Downwards Blue Strokes Wall Art ($69; walmart.com)

Pinstripe Linen Sheet Set ($199; parachutehome.com)

Riverbrook Home Ombre Throw Blanket ($39.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Lekha Footed Mini Planter ($12; urbanoutfitters.com)

Huppé Elda Sideboard ($1,968.75, originally $2,625; bloomingdales.com)

Quilt ($249--$269; parachutehome.com)

Strie Stripe Bath Towel — Project 62 ($12.99; target.com)

Two-Piece Lismore Essence Crystal Champagne Flutes ($160; saksfifthavenue.com)

Diptyque Baies Candle ($65; saksfifthavenue.com)

Safavieh Milan Shag Collection SG180-1414 Dark Beige Area Rug (3' x 5') ($37.39; amazon.com)

Gilded Vase ($28--$88; anthropologie.com)

Black Orchid Paper Towel Holder ($135; saksfifthavenue.com)

Llama Ceramic Mug ($14; urbanoutfitters.com)

Marled Yarn Throw Blanket - Threshold ($29.99; target.com)

Nassa Basket Pendant Lamp ($299; cb2.com)

Merriton Bed ($1,098--$1,298; anthropologie.com)

Phoenix Home Kenitra Contemporary Plastic Dining Chair, Earthy Gray ($69.99; amazon.com)

French Country Natural Kitchen Cart With Storage ($577.32; homedepot.com)

1 of 50