(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over documents related to a citizenship question on the 2020 census. The move comes ahead of a House Oversight Committee vote to hold the attorney general and commerce secretary in contempt in the census dispute.
-- It's been three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The youngest victim recalls the grief and guilt she felt after the deadliest mass shooting by a single person in modern US history.
-- A missile fired by Houthi rebels hit the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, injuring more than 20 people, a Saudi official said.
-- At least 72 people have been injured in Hong Kong as police used tear gas and rubber bullets to push back against protests over a controversial bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.
-- A second person was arrested in connection with the David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic, an official said, but investigators are still hunting for the gunman.
-- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill that supporters say provides religious protection but which critics say would allow discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
-- Two men died while competing in an Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Madison, Wisconsin.
-- Hours before a pedestrian bridge collapsed last year at Florida International University in Miami, engineers said cracks in the structure didn't pose a safety concern, according to a report. But read what one crew member messaged a supervisor about the growing cracks.
-- Ariana Grande donated proceeds from her weekend concert in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood in the wake of the recent anti-abortion laws in some US states, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a sweeping abortion protection bill into law.
-- Two words: golden buzzer. That was Simon Cowell's gift to an 11-year-old cancer survivor on "America's Got Talent."