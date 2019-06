(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over documents related to a citizenship question on the 2020 census. The move comes ahead of a House Oversight Committee vote to hold the attorney general and commerce secretary in contempt in the census dispute.

-- A missile fired by Houthi rebels hit the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, injuring more than 20 people, a Saudi official said.

-- At least 72 people have been injured in Hong Kong as police used tear gas and rubber bullets to push back against protests over a controversial bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.

-- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill that supporters say provides religious protection but which critics say would allow discrimination against the LGBTQ community.