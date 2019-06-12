Addis Ababa (CNN) A woman in Ethiopia took her final year exams in hospital just 30 minutes after giving birth to a baby boy.

Almaz Derese, 21, went into labor overnight Monday and delivered her baby on the day her secondary school exams were due to start.

Derese told CNN she did not want to wait another year to sit the exams.

"Although it was very hard to take an exam after giving birth, I did not want to waste the opportunity that I tirelessly worked for a decade," she said.

Derese, who lives in the Illu Aba Bora district, in Ethiopia's southwest, sat for papers in English, Maths and Amharic, Ethiopia's official language.

