Kidnapped Canadian women rescued by police in Ghana

(CNN) Two Canadian women who were abducted one week ago by gunmen outside a popular nightspot in Ghana have been rescued, the country's minister of information said on Wednesday.

The two students were in the country working as volunteers with an international charity when the armed men seized them in Kumasi, southern Ghana last Thursday, Ghana Police Service said.

The women aged 19 and 20 have not been named but Ghana's minister of information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said additional details of their rescue would be released later Wednesday.

"Government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations. Citizens and travelers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe," Nkrumah said in the statement.

Meanwhile, an opposition leader and Ghana's former minister was arrested by police in Accra on Tuesday in connection to a series of kidnapping incidents in the country.

