'Zombie snakes' in North Carolina are a lot less scary than they sound

(CNN) Sorry, "The Walking Dead" fans. Zombies still aren't a thing -- even in snake form.

The North Carolina Division of State Parks and Recreation posted a Facebook item about a "zombie snake," sending some people into a frenzy. But that sounds a lot more threatening than the creatures really are.

They're actually called the eastern hognose snake. And as the parks division said, these nonvenomous snakes are harmless.

They do, however, exhibit some strange behavior. When threatened, eastern hognose snakes often play dead by rolling onto their backs and opening their mouths.

"It will flip on its back and convulse for a short period and may defecate and regurgitate its food," the Florida Museum of Natural History says.

