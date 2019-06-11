Google Assistant launches on Waze so you can yell at your car about traffic

(CNN) Even if you're skilled at navigating traffic while also navigating your phone, most people don't want to risk their lives to send a text or change a song.

But, if you use Waze, a crowd-sourced traffic navigation app, you're in luck. Google Assistant , previously only available on Google Maps, is now accessible on Waze. That means you can avoid tolls, search places along the route, or check traffic conditions with just your voice.

The upgrade is only available in English so far, and is also available for Android users.

The main benefit of the upgrade is the ability to cut down on distracted driving, which can be deadly.