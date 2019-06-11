University of Alabama says its refusal of donor money was about academic integrity and not the abortion law

(CNN) The University of Alabama insists its refusal of a donor's money had nothing to do with abortion and it has released several emails to prove it.

Last week, the school returned $21.5 million to Florida-based lawyer and developer Hugh Culverhouse Jr. and removed his name from its law school. Culverhouse claims the decision was retaliation after he urged students to boycott over the state's recently passed abortion ban . But school officials said it was not related.

Kellee Reinhart, the university's vice chancellor for communication, said the "decision was never about the issue of abortion" in a statement that included emails between university officials and Culverhouse, as well as internal emails about the attorney.

"It was about ending the continued outside interference by the donor into the operations of The University of Alabama School of Law," Reinhart added.

The emails show that Culverhouse intended to meddle into student admissions, faculty hiring and even the employment status of the law school dean, the university said. They also show school leaders wanted to refund the gift and rename the school since "May 25 -- four days before the public comment by the donor about abortion."

Read More