Another former university doctor has been charged with sex crimes. This time, the accusations are at UCLA

(CNN) For 27 years, Dr. James Heaps was trusted to treat UCLA students as an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Now, he's charged with sexual battery for incidents that happened at the university, officials said.

The doctor surrendered Monday to law enforcement, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences John Mazziotta said in a joint statement.

"We understand that these charges relate to care he provided to two patients in 2017 and 2018 at UCLA Health," the UCLA statement said.

CNN has reached out to Heaps' attorney for comment.