Florida lawmakers want to make the Pulse nightclub site a national memorial

(CNN) In the days ahead of the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida lawmakers have proposed plans to designate the nightclub a national memorial.

U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy, both from Central Florida, announced their plan to declare Pulse a federal landmark at a service in front of the temporary memorial Monday. The designation, they hope, will nationally honor the 49 victims of the deadliest act of violence against LGBT people in the history of the country.

Nearly three years after the @pulseorlando tragedy, our local congressional representatives are seeking to make this hallowed ground a National Memorial. Despite that act of hate, this is a place of tremendous love. @onePULSEorg #WeWillNotLetHateWin pic.twitter.com/mYoOYAHE9y — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 10, 2019

If passed, the bill would classify the memorial as part of the National Park System but allow local nonprofit OnePulse Foundation to retain control of its construction, Soto said. He plans to pass the legislation by June 2020.

"This will give this hallowed ground the federal recognition it deserves, especially for those who lost everything."

In the early hours of June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others during the club's Latin night, claiming allegiance to ISIS. The incident marked the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. until one year later, when 58 people were murdered at a Las Vegas country music concert.

Read More