Black drivers in Missouri are 91% more likely to be stopped than white drivers, a report finds

(CNN) Black drivers are 91% more likely than whites to be pulled over by police, a report from the Missouri Attorney General has found.

The disparity is the highest in the 19 years the vehicle stops report has been conducted, Scott Decker, one of the people who prepared the report, told CNN.

African Americans compose 10.9% of Missouri's driving age population, but 19.2% of all vehicle stops in 2018, according to the report released May 31.

The report examined 1,539,477 vehicle stops from 596 law enforcement agencies in the state.

People of other races -- including whites, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans -- were stopped at rates "well below" their portion of the driving-age population, the report said.

