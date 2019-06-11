Former NFL player Kellen Winslow's case ends in mistrial for remaining charges

(CNN) After former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was found guilty of raping a 59-year-old woman, a California jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on 8 other charges involving four other women.

The judge declared a mistrial Tuesday, saying the jurors were "hopelessly deadlocked" after five days of deliberations in the San Diego County Superior Court.

A new trial date could be set by Friday, San Diego County prosecutor Dan Owens said.

Winslow , 35, was facing a total of 12 felony and misdemeanor charges.

Police allege he raped two women and exposed himself to a third woman last year; raped an unconscious teenager in 2003; and committed lewd acts in front of an elderly woman in February, according to court documents.

