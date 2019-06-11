Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II trial ends in mistrial for remaining charges

(CNN) A California jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on 8 of the 12 charges brought against former NFL player Kellen Winslow II.

The judge declared a mistrial Tuesday, saying the jurors were "hopelessly deadlocked" after five days of deliberations in the San Diego County Superior Court.

Winslow, 35, was found guilty of rape and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct on Monday, but jurors had continued deliberating on the rest of the charges.

The former NFL player was also acquitted of a second lewd conduct charge on Monday, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings.

Winslow had pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy, kidnap for specific felony, and forcible oral copulation, all felonies.

