Man rescued after falling 800 feet into Crater Lake in Oregon

(CNN) A person was rescued Monday after falling into Oregon's Crater Lake -- a dormant volcano.

The man fell 800 feet down into the caldera near Rims Village, the US Coast Guard said.

Rescue teams descended about 600 feet into the crater and could hear the man yelling further down into the crater.

A helicopter flies over Crater Lake.

The man, who has not been identified, was hoisted and transferred to a hospital in Bend, Oregon, for treatment.

His condition and the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

