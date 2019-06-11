The US Women's National Team scored more World Cup goals in one game than the men since the end of 2002

(CNN) If you tuned into the Men's World Cup in 2018, or 2014, or 2010, or 2006, but aren't turned into this year's Women's World Cup, it's time to reconsider.

And what about the US men?

Not only did they fail to qualify for last year's games, the women scored more goals on Tuesday than the men scored in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups combined (12).

Let's recap.

In 2006, they scored 2.

In 2010, they scored 5.

In 2014, they scored 5.

In 2018, they scored -- well, nothing. They weren't there.

So, it took 13 years of World Cup play for the men's team to do what the women's team did in one day. Seventeen years if you're counting back to 2002.

Hmm.