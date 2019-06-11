State Department praises release of US resident from Iran

(CNN) The US State Department on Tuesday praised the release of Nizar Zakka after nearly four years of detention in Iran, expressing "hope" that it could be "a positive sign for American detainees" in that country.

Zakka, a Lebanese citizen with permanent US residency, was released after being held in Tehran for "espionage" since 2015. The 52-year-old was arrested in September of that year "while attending a conference on women and sustainable development," according to Iran's semi-official state news agency Tasnim. He was convicted on espionage charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016.

Zakka, speaking with Al Arabiya following his release, said he was "subjected to all kinds of torture from the Iranians" when he was first arrested. He told the news outlet that the torture became psychological.

"I can't describe it. It's very hard to describe," he said of his detention in Iran's Evin prison.

In a statement, a State Department spokesperson hailed Zakka's release as "without a doubt a great day for Mr. Zakka, his family, and all those who have supported him during his unlawful imprisonment."

Read More