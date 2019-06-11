Russia says it intercepted US, Swedish jets over Baltic Sea

(CNN) Russia intercepted jets from the US and Swedish air forces over the Baltic Sea on Monday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, the latest in a series of encounters between the US and Russian militaries at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries.

The Russian government statement said one of its Su-27 fighters approached the jets "at a safe distance and identified them as a US Air Force RC-135 and a Swedish Air Force Gulfstream reconnaissance aircraft."

"The Su-27 pilot reported on the identification of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and accompanied them, preventing violations of the Russian airspace borders in compliance with all necessary security measures," the Russian statement said. The Russians also released what they said was a video of the interception.

A US military official confirmed the encounter, but said it was safe and professional, declining to provide additional details.

