Ocasio-Cortez says Dems are 'sitting on our hands' on impeachment

(CNN) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday it appears Democrats are "sitting on their hands" when it comes to impeachment, reflecting the unease from an outspoken bloc of members who want Democrats to take a tougher stance against the President.

"I think that an impeachment inquiry is right on our doorstep," the New York Democrat said, adding she is "concerned" about where the line to begin proceedings has been drawn.

"If now isn't the time ... what is the bar, what is the line that we're waiting to be crossed for an impeachment inquiry, and so far it doesn't seem like there is one," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"And so without a clear boundary, it seems as though we're kind of sitting on our hands," she added. "So, if now isn't the time, then I think a lot of folks would like to know, when is the time?"