House committee passes bill to block Trump admin immigration changes

Washington (CNN) The House Appropriations Committee approved a funding bill Tuesday that would bar the Trump administration from implementing some of its controversial immigration policies.

The fiscal year 2020 Homeland Security bill includes an amendment that would halt the policy allowing the US to return some asylum seekers to Mexico for the duration of their immigration hearing, which the administration has sought to expand; the deportation of beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program; and President Donald Trump's asylum ban, among others.

The measure has little chance of becoming law, however, given certain opposition by Senate Republicans and by the White House.

Democratic Rep. David Price sponsored the amendment approved Tuesday.

"While not an exhaustive list, this amendment still marks a significant step in reversing some of the Administration's cruelest immigration policies while protecting tens of thousands of individuals who are pursuing the American Dream," Price said.

