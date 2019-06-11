You can't shut a lemonade stand down in Texas. It's the law

(CNN) Sidewalk "speakeasies" are a thing of the past for Texas children.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Monday that prohibits police from shutting down children's lemonade stands.

In a video posted to Twitter, Abbott signed what he called a "common-sense law" with a celebratory tall glass of lemonade, saying, "Cheers."

It's now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.



We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid's lemonade stand.



The bill was introduced by state Rep. Matt Krause, a Fort Worth Republican. His House Bill 234 legalized the occasional sale of lemonade and other nonalcoholic drink stands run by minors on private property.

