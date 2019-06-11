White House planning F-35 flyover for Polish President

(CNN) The White House is planning a flyover of two F-35 fighter jets during Wednesday's visit from Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to three US government officials.

The flyover above the White House South Lawn comes as the two governments are preparing to announce an increase in the US troop presence in Poland. US officials on Tuesday previewed a "significant announcement" on US troop presence in Poland when Duda visits the White House.

Poland is also taking steps to purchase new F-35s from the United States, and the country's defense minister traveled to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida this week to see the jets in action.

Asked about the prospect of a flyover on Wednesday, a White House spokesman said there was "nothing to announce right now."

Last week, President Donald Trump marveled at multiple flyovers during his visit to Europe, including at D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Portsmouth, England, and on France's Normandy coast.

