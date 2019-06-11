Donald Trump is trying to expand the 2020 map. He needs to.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign team is exploring their chances of expanding the electoral map into five states he lost in 2016, a move driven as much by necessity as by early aggressiveness.

CNN's Dana Bash got her hands on a memo from Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio in which he suggests that opportunity for Trump may exist in Minnesota, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Nevada and Oregon in 2020. Trump lost all five in 2016 but only two -- New Hampshire and Nevada -- were considered swing states. None have voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 2004 -- while in Oregon (1984) and Minnesota (1972), it's been a lot longer than that.

In each of the states, you can hand-pick a result here or there that might look encouraging for Trump. In Oregon, for example, former NBA player Chris Dudley, a Republican, came within a point of winning the governorship in 2010. In Minnesota, Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by 1.5 points -- and the state has been slowly trending Republicans' way of late. New Mexico and Nevada voted for George W. Bush in 2004.

In short: You can see the logic here. Especially when you consider the way the Trump campaign is painting these first feints at expanding the map: We are flush with cash, so why not consider building organizations in these states in the event we catch lightning in a bottle like we did in Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016?

Which is, as far as it goes, true. At the end of March, Trump's re-election campaign had already raised $97 million and had a whopping $41 million in the bank. (Trump, unlike past presidents, began raising money for his re-election race shortly after first winning the White House in 2016.) What that sort of early fundraising means is that unlike his first race, in which he was heavily outspent by Clinton in almost every swing state, Trump will have the money to build top-tier organizations in every swing state and maybe even a few non-traditional swing states.

