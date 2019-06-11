'Pose' revels in transgender joy

(CNN) The second season of the groundbreaking FX drama "Pose" takes place in 1990, but too many of its themes are painfully familiar in 2019.

As the AIDS crisis surges, "Pose" swings back and forth between funerals and celebrations, protests and pleasures, abuses and absurdities. That might sound like tonal whiplash, but it's not. The series is actually an authentic portrayal of both the 1980s and 1990s social practice of forming "Houses" as alternative urban family structures and, more broadly, of LGBTQ resilience. When our community is under attack, we fight back, and we still find time to dance. (In this case, the stars of "Pose" are often dancing to Madonna's then-ubiquitous song "Vogue," which introduced the aesthetics of ball culture to a more mainstream — and much whiter — audience.)

The poignant mix of death and dance in "Pose" arrives at a timely moment. It has arguably never been more important for us to see transgender characters on TV finding happiness wherever they can against a backdrop of heartbreak. Five decades after the Stonewall riots, transgender American like me are still struggling to stay hopeful in the absence of formal legal protections and more widespread cultural acceptance.

In the second season premiere, Pray Tell pontificates over the House of Evangelista dinner table that "every generation thinks that they're gonna be the ones that are finally invited to the party."

"Put your glass slippers away Trans-arella," he concludes. "It ain't never going to happen!"

At this particularly challenging moment in LGBTQ history, transgender viewers like me have to wonder whether it's naïve to believe we could live to see the world that our forerunners envisioned in those riots in 1969 and underground balls in the 1980s and 1990s. How different are we, really, from these characters dreaming of a day that never came?

But the potent lesson of "Pose" is that LGBTQ people can't wait for acceptance to live our lives, even in the face of death and discrimination. The transgender people I know are exhausted by the current attacks , afraid of future rollbacks, and worried that court decisions to come could endanger our rights further. Some are worried for their physical safety, their anxiety spiking with each homicide report.

And yet, much like the characters in "Pose," we still find solace in community — in bars, at Pride parades, and, yes, by staying home and watching shows like "Pose" together. We have to care for each other the same way the House of Evangelista looks after their own: with acts of service and gentle touches. What gives me the most joy these days is the simplicity of seeing a smile on another transgender person's face.

Indeed, one of the reasons why "Pose" has earned such a devoted LGBTQ fan base is because the people behind the show — themselves LGBTQ, like producer Ryan Murphy and writer-director Janet Mock — understand that we don't just mope our way through hardship; we laugh as much as we cry, and sometimes simultaneously. No one can take away the beauty of that solidarity. Not even the White House.

In the season two premiere of "Pose," a supportive nurse tries to encourage Blanca, a de facto mother to a crew of young LGBTQ people of color who is struggling with her own survival, to take her AIDS medication by relaying the mantra, "You either get busy living or you get busy dying."

"Pose" is a vital reminder to keep living. It couldn't have come back at a better time.