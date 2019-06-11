What clouded Ali Stroker's shining Tony moment

Melissa Blake is a freelance writer and blogger from Illinois. She covers disability rights and women's issues and has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Harper's Bazaar, Good Housekeeping and Glamour, among others. Read her blog, So About What I Said, and follow her on Twitter. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Sunday night's Tony Awards ceremony was a hugely historic one for the disability community as they watched Ali Stroker accept her award for her role in "Oklahoma!" Her win for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical made her the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony. Stroker beamed with pride as the audience gave her a rousing standing ovation, and she dedicated her victory to kids with disabilities.

Melissa Blake

"Thank you, thank you so much. This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, a limitation, a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena. You are," she said as she triumphantly held up the coveted Tony.

As a woman with a disability, I felt such pride as she dedicated her award to young people with disabilities, making them feel seen and heard in an arena like the theater world, which had traditionally excluded them. Indeed, it was a victory for Stroker and for so many others who fight to overcome obstacles.

But the next day, I read about another obstacle that Stroker faced during the ceremony. It was a literal obstacle: The stage wasn't accessible. There was no ramp for her to get from her seat in the audience to the stage at New York's famed Radio City Music Hall. So the 31-year-old actress had to wait backstage in case she won instead of sitting in the audience surrounded by her peers.

"I would ask theater owners and producers to really look into how they can begin to make the backstage accessible so that performers with disabilities can get around," she told reporters after her win.

