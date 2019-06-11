A Texas mom says she was kicked out of a city pool for breastfeeding her baby

(CNN) A group of moms held a "nurse-in" at a Texas swimming pool to support a woman who says she was kicked out for breastfeeding her baby.

Misty Daugereaux was at the Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center in Texas City on Sunday when her 10-month-old needed to eat.

She said she was discreetly nursing her son when a lifeguard and a manager approached and told her it was against the pool's rules.

"She [the manager] said you need to cover up or leave," Daugereaux told CNN affiliate KTRK . "She gave me the ultimatum. And I said, 'Well, you show me in your policy where I need to cover up and I'll leave.' And, she was telling me that it was not right, that I needed to cover up. It was their policy. And I said, 'Well, you can go call whoever you need to call, but I'm not leaving for breastfeeding my son.'"

Police were called and Daugereaux, who was there with her nephew and two sons, was asked to leave the pool. Texas City is in southeast Texas, near Galveston.