Pampers pledges to install 5,000 baby changing tables in men's restrooms across the U.S.

(CNN) From the trunk of a car to the lid of a piano, dads sometimes have to get creative when it's time to change their child's diaper without a changing station.

The company announced an initiative to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the U.S. and Canada. The announcement accompanies Pampers' new ad campaign, which encourages fathers to share moments they bonded with their child during a diaper change.

Along with changing table company Koala Kare, they'll start in "high-need locations" first, providing tables in cities including Cincinnati, Dallas and Detroit, specifically in public spots like parks and libraries. Some 500 locations are set to receive their new tables within the next few weeks, the company said.

In a video shared Monday, Pampers celebrity spokesperson and father of two John Legend joins everyday dads in sharing the makeshift changing stations they resort to when the real thing isn't available.

