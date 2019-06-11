He's 10 years old and just beat cancer. Now he's police chief for the day

(CNN) Cincinnati, Ohio, has a new police chief and he's only 10 years old.

Blake Hegner is a cancer survivor and was sworn in Tuesday morning as the city's top cop for the day.

"Meet Blake Ryan Hegner our @CincyPD Chief for the Day!" the department tweeted Tuesday morning, noting he has battled leukemia for the past three years and was now in remission.

Blake was given this opportunity thanks to two regional non-profits: the Matt Haverkamp Foundation Fundraiser, an organization that supports law enforcement, and the "Light the Night" for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Cincinnati, Lt. Steve Saunders told CNN.

Blake was their honoree after his fight with leukemia.

