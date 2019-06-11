Moscow (CNN) At first glance, the arrest of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov seemed to be the latest in a string of attacks on the free press in Russia . The reporter was brought up last week on what to many appeared to be a fabricated drugs charge.

The vigils were a spontaneous burst of protest in a country where political speech is often tightly controlled. And Russian media organizations -- both independent and pro-Kremlin -- rallied to Golunov's cause.

On Monday, three leading Russian business newspapers published identical front pages with the headline: "I/We are Ivan Golunov."

It was a phrase reminiscent of "Je suis Charlie," the slogan that went viral after the 2015 mass shooting at the offices of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Three papers ran the same headline on Monday: "I'm/we are Ivan Golunov.

Colleagues and supporters of Golunov gather at a court building in Moscow on Saturday.

Equally striking was support from Russia's celebrities, artists and performers. Many Russian celebrities posted videos calling for Golunov's release, calling his case an important test for the rule of law.

"It's crucial that Ivan Golunov walks free not only for himself and for his loved ones, friends or colleagues," said rapper Oxxxymiron (Miron Fedorov). "It's crucial for the whole society and all of us. Because if bravery will continue to be punished and villainy will be praised, none of us have a future."

Veteran rock musician Andrey Makarevich recorded a video statement in support of the journalist, saying "We must do everything so this travesty ends." Makarevich's band, Mashina Vremeni (Time Machine), was scheduled to perform Wednesday in Moscow's Red Square to celebrate Russia's National Day, but the performance was canceled after "a call," the musician said on Facebook.

Chulpan Khamatova, the actress best known for her role in the 2003 film "Good Bye Lenin!," said, "I want to live in a country where there is no fear. I don't want to be afraid. Ivan Golunov must be free."

Many others weighed in. But Fekla Tolstoy, a TV personality descended from author Leo Tolstoy, suggested why the case resonated with so many Russians.

"It's not just the latest attack on freedom of speech, it's a signal to all of us: Anyone one of us can be arrested," she said. "And we can't put up with that."

A protester in St. Petersburg holds up a poster calling for Golunov to be freed on Saturday.

A protest outside a government building in Moscow on Friday.

Kremlin acknowledges conflicting information

The last investigation Golunov published before his arrest was an expose on how Moscow loan sharks deceive debtors to seize their property, evicting over 500 residents in five years.

Russia's police are widely criticized for corruption, and official handling of the case has only fueled suspicion that the case against Golunov has been fabricated.

Golunov was arrested Thursday and subsequently charged with intention to sell drugs in large quantities. Police initially released images from his apartment that appeared to show a kind of drug laboratory, but subsequently backtracked, saying most of the images were not from Golunov's apartment.

Even the Kremlin has acknowledged conflicting information in the case.

Asked to respond to comment on the police statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We have paid attention to the corrections that were later published, and we also proceed from the fact that there are several issues that are in need of a clarification."

Peskov's comments were the closest the Kremlin has come to acknowledging the public outcry.

If convicted, Golunov could be jailed for 10 to 20 years. Meanwhile, Meduza, his employer, and other media outlets have raised questions about his treatment in custody.

Golunov breaks down during a hearing at a Moscow court on Saturday.

The ambulance doctor who examined Golunov in police custody said the journalist had a concussion, bruising and possible broken ribs. Police subsequently allowed him to be examined, according to a statement from the Moscow branch of the interior ministry, and a prominent doctor said there was no need for him to be hospitalized -- although some questioned the doctor's political motives for saying so.

Speaking in the courtroom, an emotional Golunov clearly appeared to be under enormous stress.

"This is all very hard, it's like in a movie," he said, before breaking down and crying. "I never thought that I'll be attending my own funeral."

That spectacle, then, may also be what is driving public outrage.

Film director Andrey Zvyagintsev spoke for many when he said the case had laid bare official corruption and hypocrisy.

"This is all fake, pretend and lies," he said. "How long? How long will this dragon tribe drink our blood, when will they be sated? For how long can we observe this and be indifferent?"

Golunov's supporters have called for a march in central Moscow on Wednesday.