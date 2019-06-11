Breaking News

Woodstock 50 festival forges ahead despite another series of roadblocks

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:12 AM ET, Tue June 11, 2019

John Sebastian performs in 1969 at Woodstock.
(CNN)The Woodstock 50 festival is determined to persevere despite another major hiccup.

Now, the venue, Watkins Glen International, has pulled out, festival officials announced Monday.
"We confirm that we will not be moving forward with Watkins Glen as a venue for Woodstock 50," Gregory Peck, a managing organizer of the festival told CNN in a statement. "We are in discussions with another venue to host Woodstock 50 on August 16th-18th and look forward to sharing the new location when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks."