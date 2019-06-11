Tig Notaro thinks Julie Bowen is a podcasting mom named 'Jules Bowen'

(CNN) Tig Notaro admittedly doesn't watch TV or follow pop culture -- so she decided to make a show about her lack of celebrity knowledge.

"Under a Rock With Tig Notaro" features the comedian trying to figure out who the celebrities are she invites on the show. She introduces each guest as "this person." Over the course of the Funny or Die series, Notaro gets clues from the guest and tries to guess their name and what they do for a living.

In the latest installment, Notaro sits with "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen, winner of multiple Emmy Awards and pretty much recognizable as one of the most famous TV moms ever, Claire Dunphy.

When Bowen presents her with a solid clue, a bejeweled bow from a bow and arrow, Notaro takes a crack at her name as "Jules Bowen." She asks if she's a podcasting mom who is known for sitting on a couch after Bowen sketches a picture of herself on set.