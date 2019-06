(CNN) Joanna Gaines can do anything: Shiplap your house, start a network and stay alive while raising five children.

But even someone as gifted as Gaines can't tame the mightiest beast of all: a wiggly baby.

On Tuesday the "Fixer Upper" star shared a look behind the scenes of a photo shoot with her 11-month-old son, Crew, for her new cookbook. The photo series p