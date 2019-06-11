Breaking News

Chris Pine remembers Anton Yelchin in new documentary about the late actor

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Updated 10:58 AM ET, Tue June 11, 2019

Anton Yelchin in 2015
(CNN)A new documentary about Anton Yelchin's life proves he's not forgotten.

The film, which features interviews with many of the actors friends and co-stars, including fellow "Star Trek" star Chris Pine, remembers Yelchin, who died nearly three years ago at age 27 after a freak car accident.
The trailer for "Love, Antosha" was released Monday, and also features interviews with Yelchin himself.
Best known for playing Pavel Chekhov in all three of the recent "Star Trek" films, he talks about his love of acting.
    "It was like the first thing I consciously said to my folks: I want to do this, I want to make movies," Yelchin says in a clip. "My mom, I owe her everything for believing in me."
