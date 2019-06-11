(CNN) A new documentary about Anton Yelchin's life proves he's not forgotten.

The film, which features interviews with many of the actors friends and co-stars, including fellow "Star Trek" star Chris Pine, remembers Yelchin, who died nearly three years ago at age 27 after a freak car accident.

The trailer for "Love, Antosha" was released Monday, and also features interviews with Yelchin himself.

Best known for playing Pavel Chekhov in all three of the recent "Star Trek" films, he talks about his love of acting.

"It was like the first thing I consciously said to my folks: I want to do this, I want to make movies ," Yelchin says in a clip. "My mom, I owe her everything for believing in me."

