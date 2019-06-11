Britney Spears accuses paparazzi of editing photos to make her look heavier

(CNN) Britney Spears is not happy with newly released images of her vacationing in Miami.

The singer took to Instagram late Monday to accuse the paparazzi of editing photos of her in a bikini to make her appear "40 pounds bigger" than she really is.

To prove she's thinner, she posted a video of herself with this message, "So, this is the day after me on my boat ride. Do I look any different today than yesterday?" she says as she twirls while wearing a crop top.

In the caption, she added, "People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do t