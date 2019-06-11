Martin Feldstein, one of the most influential economists of his generation, has died

New York (CNN Business) Martin Feldstein, one of the most influential economists of his generation and adviser to presidents of both political parties, died Tuesday at the age of 79.

"What's clear is even if the economy doesn't go into a full scale recession it will be a slow year, one that would benefit from a fiscal stimulus like a $300 (tax credit). If we're going to actually slip into negative GDP, I would want to see more than that," Feldstein said.

In fact, NBER would later determine that the Great Recession had begun in December 2007. It would last through June 2009 and claim millions of jobs.

While Feldstein did not serve in the George W. Bush administration, he was an adviser to the campaign and was seen as a leading force in shaping the administration's tax cut strategy, as well as its failed push to privatize Social Security.

Jason Furman, a top economic adviser to President Obama, remembered Feldstein as a giant in his field. "He set an example for all of us with his constant and insatiable engagement with economics and policymaking."

Will miss Marty Feldstein. My first teacher in economics and a generous and wise friend and mentor ever since. He set an example for all of us with his constant and insatiable engagement with economics and policymaking.https://t.co/17DWtGrAPp — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) June 11, 2019

Another leading economist, William Gale of the Brookings Institution, said Feldstein "changed the face of public finance."

I an so sorry to hear about Marty Feldstein. I have tremendous respect for him. He changed the face of public finance. So much of what I think about and work on has been influenced by him. https://t.co/19QfcD0atA — William Gale (@WilliamGale2) June 11, 2019

