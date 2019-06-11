Rastelli's is a simple way to have quality meats, fish delivered to your doorstep

It's 2019, so yes, you can order meals direct from a plethora of sources like it's no one's business. But finding quality goods and specific groceries can be difficult.

Rastelli's wants to change this, to a degree, specifically as a direct to consumer butcher. You can select from plenty of packages that include chicken, salmon, steak, shrimp, beef, among others. The idea is to deliver quality meats and fish to your doorstep. And then you can prepare them however you'd like.

A colleague and myself tested the Salmon and Steak plan, which starts at $169. As with this plan and many others, you can choose between antibiotic free or organic goods. It's a nice choice, but it represents a price difference. And, yes, $169 might seem like a lot, but this pack includes four sirloin steaks, four ribeye steaks and eight filets of salmon. That's enough for several days of food or a large family meal. The mixture of fish and meats also allows you to find something for even a picky eater.

The package was shipped fast and in an insulated bag with dry ice inside of a box, so the food won't spoil, although you should pop it in the fridge or freezer, depending on when you prepare it. And when it comes to cooking, you can go in any direction.

For the steak, I did a classic seasoning with light sauce on one and opted for light salt with lime on the other. You get the chance to experiment and have fun with it. And if you like it enough, you can order a different pack to change what you cook or even subscribe to a specific plan.

Rastelli's offers a number of plans:

The Steak Plan (starting at $220; rastellis.com)

The Salmon and Shrimp Plan (starting at $169; rastellis.com)

The Chicken and Steak Plan (starting at $109; rastellis.com)

The Chicken and Shrimp Plan (starting at $109; rastellis.com)

The Chicken and Salmon Plan (starting at $109; rastellis.com)

The Salmon and Beef Plan (starting at $109; rastellis.com)

The Beef Plan (starting at $99; rastellis.com)

The Chicken and Beef Plan (starting at $99; rastellis.com)

Rastelli's has proved it can ship quality meats and seafood in a safe matter. And even better, for Father's Day you can save an additional $10 on your order with code DAD10.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.