10 affordable wedding gifts your friends and family will love

A wedding is one of the most special times in a couple's life. If you're looking to give them something thoughtful and personal without breaking the bank, you're in luck. We've rounded up 10 affordable gift ideas that will impress not only the newlyweds, but their friends and family, for years to come.

From personalized wedding cake serving sets to use on their special day and anniversaries, to monogrammed jewelry boxes to hold their wedding rings, to engraved picture frames to display their favorite wedding day moment, these 10 gifts are timeless and heartwarming -- and won't cost you more than $60.

Scroll down to peruse these fabulous and affordable wedding gifts now.

Kate Spade New York Take The Cake Picture Frame ($50; nordstrom.com)

Newlyweds can display that fairy-tale moment from their big day with this gorgeous silver-plated picture frame from Kate Spade. Engraved with the words "Happily Ever After" and delicately lined with "something blue," this frame will help them cherish the moment for years to come.

Wedding Couple 10-by-14-Inch Bamboo Cutting Board (starting at $32.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

An engraved cutting board is a timeless and perfect gift for the newlywed couple who love cooking and spending time in the kitchen together. Not only can this board be used as they whip up favorite meals, but it can double as a serving board for charcuterie platters, snacks and more.

Le Prise Mr. and Mr. Coffee Mugs ($32.99; wayfair.com)

For the couple who want to wake up and spend their mornings enjoying coffee or tea together, these art deco typography mugs are sure to become a staple.

Personalized Planet Eat, Drink & Be Married Beverage Tub ($30.91; walmart.com)

This personalized beverage tub is the perfect gift for newlyweds who entertain. They can fill it with their favorite beverages for parties, get-togethers, family meals and more, and the sweet personalization will be a reminder of their love each time they use it.

Personalized Two-Tone Wedding Cake Knife Serving Set ($36.98; walmart.com)

Every engaged couple needs an elegant cake knife serving set for cutting their wedding cake. They can use it on their wedding day and to celebrate on each anniversary after.

Anthropologie Monogram Lidded Jewelry Box ($14; anthropologie.com)

A lidded jewelry box with the newlyweds' initial is the perfect gift to help keep their wedding rings, sentimental jewelry and other important pieces safe.

OTR-Custom Personalized Wedding Champagne Flutes ($27.97; amazon.com)

These personalized champagne flutes are a timeless, thoughtful and elegant gift that the couple can use not only on their wedding day, but to celebrate anniversaries and special occasions together for years.

Nambé Love Bowl ($60; nordstrom.com)

This heart-shaped bowl has heat- and cold-retaining properties so it can go from the oven, broiler or stovetop to the freezer, making it ideal for serving hot or cold dishes.

'The Newlywed's Instruction Manual' by Caroline Tiger ($10.28; amazon.com)

A manual that has tips, tricks and advice on surviving the first year of marriage makes for a fun and lighthearted gift (and also has some seriously helpful pointers for that first year).

ABA2Life Flower Wreath Initial Coasters ($15; society6.com)

These coasters are perfect for the couple who love to entertain. Not only are they great to have when hosting get-togethers, but they're pretty enough to keep on display in a new home.