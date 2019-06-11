An Illinois news station renamed its 'Code Red' weather warning after its own weatherman criticized it

(CNN) A local Illinois news station has switched its "Code Red" weather alerts to something that sounds less alarming after its own weatherman criticized the language as misleading.

While live on air last week, WICS meteorologist Joe Crain slammed the station's "Code Red" alerts for failing to "recognize that not all storms are created equal."

His criticism came after viewers complained that repeated "Code Red" severe weather warnings caused needless panic and were getting old.

"We want you to know it's not us," Crain said in a June 5 monologue that quickly went viral. "This is a corporate initiative, the 'Code Red' alert, and behind the scenes many of us have tried to dissuade it for the last few months, to try something else that's less controversial to the viewers."

In light of the backlash, WICS, which is a CNN affiliate, said on Monday it will change its early warning alert to "Weather Warn." Many stations owned by Sinclair, WICS' parent company, are required to use the "Weather Warn" branding.

