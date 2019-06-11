Body found in search for missing British hiker in New Zealand

(CNN) A body has been found in the search for a British hiker who has been missing in New Zealand for almost two weeks.

Darren Myers , 49, was due to complete a hike in the Tararua Range outside the country's capital Wellington on June 1, but failed to arrive at his planned destination.

A body was spotted during an aerial search Wednesday of the area where he went missing, New Zealand Police said in a statement

Search and rescue teams are on their way to the site, but police said it is likely to take some time for them to reach the location.

Myers is a British citizen, although he lives in Wellington.

