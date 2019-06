(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- CNN's Jim Acosta defends the press in his just-released book in response to President Donald Trump's statements about "fake news."

-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said impeachment is "not off the table" in an interview with CNN's Manu Raju at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation's Fiscal Summit

-- Russia intercepted US and Swedish reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, the latest in a series of similar encounters at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

-- Former Red Sox player David Ortiz is recovering in a Boston hospital after he was shot at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

-- Russia dropped charges against an investigative reporter after backlash that seemed to catch the Kremlin off-guard.

-- Times Square in New York is about to get a whole lot brighter with the addition of the world's largest Hot Light at a new Krispy Kreme opening next year.